Jose Alfredo Neira Ballesteros, 46, of Hearne, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7 , at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Hearne.

Service information

Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S Texas Ave
Bryan, TX 77802
Jan 7
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
10:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church of Hearne, TX
402 W. 1st. Street
Hearne, TX 77859
