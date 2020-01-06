Jose Alfredo Neira Ballesteros, 46, of Hearne, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7 , at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Hearne.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2610 S Texas Ave
Bryan, TX 77802
10:00AM
402 W. 1st. Street
Hearne, TX 77859
