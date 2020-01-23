Seresta T Battle, 88, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at MT. Vernon Baptist Church of Bryan.
