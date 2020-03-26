May 28, 1932 - March 18, 2020
Joseph Paul Robert Bayard, 87, passed away on March 18, 2020, in College Station, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Felix and Rose Bayard; his sister, Micheline Brun; and his brother, Edouard Bayard.
Robert was born on May 28, 1932 in Port Au Prince, Haiti. He earned his bachelor's degree in Law, and professional certificates in Accounting, English, and Education. He was a life-long learner and instilled his passion for learning in his kids.
He moved to the United States in 1964 and lived in Queens, New York. He married Olga Caycedo Bayard in 1973. After moving to Bayshore, New York, Robert and Olga hosted the entire family for large family gatherings full of music, food, laughter, and love. In 1983, they moved to San Antonio, Texas then later to College Station in 2017.
He exemplified class, humility, and wisdom. He was an intellectual scholar who loved to read and learn about any subject or topic he encountered. For the past 50 years, he deeply studied the Bible and religion. He loved his family dearly, both near and far, and was extremely proud of his three children, Vicky, Robert, and Jackie.
Robert is survived by the love of his life and wife of 47 years, Olga Bayard; his children, Jacqueline Perez (and Bob Perez), Robert Bayard (and Chris Nichols), and Vicky Tipp (and Robert Tipp); his siblings, Raymonde Bayard, Nicole Blanchard (and Edouard Blanchard), and Serge Bayard (and Griselda Bayard); his brother-in-law, Henri Brun; his grandchildren, Simon Sheib, Madeleine Tipp, Sydney Perez, Joseph Perez, and Andrew Perez; nieces, nephews, God-children, cousins, numerous in-laws, and countless chosen loved ones.
As a precautionary measure, graveside services will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to Olga Bayard, via Venmo @Olga-Bayard.
