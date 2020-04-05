November 8, 1941 - April 2, 2020
A dedicated Christian and homemaker Anne Beal passed away from this earthly life to life eternal after an extended illness; she was 78. Due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Brazos County area there will be no visitation at the Callaway-Jones Funeral Home where she will remain until her interment at the Bryan City Cemetery for a private family graveside service.
Anne was born to Annie Moore Walker and Jesse Bennett "Jake" Walker Jr. in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 8, 1941. Anne was an elegant, stay-at-home mother, who made sure the house was immaculate and her husband was taken care of. Anne was a fierce fan for the Aggies, especially the football team. To hear her talk, you'd think she was part of the coaching squad.
Anne was a homemaker and a volunteer at the St. Joseph's Hospital for more than 35 years. She was also a volunteer at the local Sexual Assault Resource Center. Anne was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bryan.
Her parents, Annie and Jake Walker; her husband of 54 years Larry Beal all preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two sons, Christopher Lawrence Beal and his family, Craig Walker Beal and his wife Paige, along with their children Spencer (Allie) Beal, Taylor Whitney (Greg) Sperry and MacKenna Noel Beal; great-grandchildren Olivia Beal, Maverick & Brooklyn Sperry, sister-in-law Kay Marie (Ronald) Stephens; best friend of 46 years Pam (Tony) Geishauser and her beloved dog, Dolly.
Customary memorial donations may be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Bryan, 1100 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX 77802, the Aggieland Humane Society or Aggieland Safari in memory of Anne Beal.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately