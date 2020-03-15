Dr. Melanie Becker, 53, of College Station, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION.

To plant a tree in memory of Melanie Becker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.