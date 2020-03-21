Brandon Benson, 46, of Brenham, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. At this time precautionary measures only allow immediate family to attend services at Prairie Lea Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham.

Mar 21
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM
Prairie Lea Cemetery
1004 Prairie Lea St
Brenham, TX 77833
