May 26, 1931 - February 14, 2020
Consuelo "Connie" Moreno Bernal was born on May 26, 1931, in Houston, Texas. She was a dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was married to Felix Bernal in 1947. Their union was blessed with six children. Her husband, Felix Bernal, preceded her in death on September 26, 1970; her son, Felix Frank Bernal on June 26, 1971; then her brother, Jesse Moreno, in June 1975.
Connie worked as a sales associate for JC Penny and enjoyed assisting customers to find the perfect bedroom makeover. After retiring from JC Penny, she worked part-time as the receptionist at her daughter's hair salon, Changes. She specialized in playful banter with the customers, helping the stylists, and brightening their day with her infectious smile.
As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of her family. She quietly departed this life on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Hospice Brazos Valley Inpatient Facility, surrounded by her family.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: son, Henry Bernal, and her four daughters and their spouses, Connie and Frank Lara, Rose and Les Dees, Alice and Richard Pitts, and Angie Bernal Sewell. Her nine grandchildren and their spouses, Trae and Machelle Lara, James and Denise Lara, Jackie and Dave Kopsa, Leslie and Greg Smith, Brad and Jessica Dees, Alex and Gisella Sewell, Jennifer Lopez, Kristi Sewell and Ryan Lopez; and ten great-grandchildren.
The Bernal family would like to thank Right at Home and Hospice Brazos Valley caregivers, nurses, and support staff for their gracious love and support, and for treating our loved one as their own.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, with a Rosary beginning at 7 pm, on Tuesday, February 18th, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 am, on Wednesday, February 19th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Graveside services at Mount Calvary Cemetery will follow, with a Reception to start shortly after at St. Joseph Parish Activity Center (P.A.C.).
