March 7, 1932 - May 28, 2020
Ruth Bernal was born March 7, 1932 and peacefully departed this life on May 28, 2020. Ruth was born in Bryan, TX. She was the daughter of John and Frances Bernal and was the second oldest of 8 kids. One thing is for sure, Ruth loved her family and was protective of them. She was a hard worker and loved to shop, cook, dance, go to the slot machines, and if you knew her, you know she was a Fighting Texas Aggie to the end! Ruth was also a member of the Club Social.
Ruth married Phillip Jimmy Cruz in Bryan, Texas. She is survived by her siblings, Helen Guerrero, Janie Bernal, Sam Bernal and wife Dominga, Frances Cornejo and husband Phillip, Rosa Walker and husband Dan, and Joe Bernal; children, Rosemary Juarez and husband George, Dolores Cruz, Phillip Cruz and wife Lucky, and Teresa Singer; grandchildren, Andria Juarez, Felecia Stout and husband Justin, Ricky Barrett and wife Teresa, Jessica Barrett, Manny Singer and wife Chelsea, Zach Singer, 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews she loved. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Bernal; husband, Phillip Cruz; siblings, Eva Ramirez and husband Frank, John Bernal; children, Teresa and Freddie; brother-in-law, Ben Guerrero; and son-in-law Harvey Singer.
A rosary and reception will be held at Santa Teresa Church in Bryan, Texas on July 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Ruth will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Rest in peace "Grammie".
"For I am sure that neither death nor life… not anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord." – Romans 8:38-39
