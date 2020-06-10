June 8 ,1948 - June 7, 2020

Una Kay Berry (Sours), 71 years of age, of College Station, Texas, passed away on June 7, 2020, surrounded by family. A time for family to receive friends will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10:00 am, at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station. Kay will be laid to rest at Bryan City Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Bruce Berry, following the service.

She was born in Vernon, Texas, in June 1948, to the late Harry Sours and Eunice Marie Jordan. Kay worked in several managerial positions and owned two different businesses focused on serving and advising others, ensuring people were happy and that they had the opportunity to improve their lives. She lived in four different countries and several states. She loved horses and her dogs but had an especially powerful love for her family. She was fun loving, loved to play games with her family, was not afraid to be silly with her grandchildren and always loved to laugh with others.

Kay leaves behind five children and their spouses, Rusti, Grant, Sam and Rusty, Dan and Heather, and Jennifer and Michael; 13 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, five brothers, three sisters, a sister-in-law, many nieces, nephews and numerous other extended family and friends that loved her dearly.

Memorials may be made in Kay's memory to the American Cancer Society.

Please visit Kay's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.

To send flowers to the family of Una Berry, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 11
Visitation - Social Distancing and Masks Requested
Thursday, June 11, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation - Social Distancing and Masks Requested begins.
Jun 12
Celebration of Life - Social Distancing and Masks Requested
Friday, June 12, 2020
10:00AM-10:00AM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life - Social Distancing and Masks Requested begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.