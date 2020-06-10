June 8 ,1948 - June 7, 2020
Una Kay Berry (Sours), 71 years of age, of College Station, Texas, passed away on June 7, 2020, surrounded by family. A time for family to receive friends will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10:00 am, at Hillier Funeral Home of College Station. Kay will be laid to rest at Bryan City Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Bruce Berry, following the service.
She was born in Vernon, Texas, in June 1948, to the late Harry Sours and Eunice Marie Jordan. Kay worked in several managerial positions and owned two different businesses focused on serving and advising others, ensuring people were happy and that they had the opportunity to improve their lives. She lived in four different countries and several states. She loved horses and her dogs but had an especially powerful love for her family. She was fun loving, loved to play games with her family, was not afraid to be silly with her grandchildren and always loved to laugh with others.
Kay leaves behind five children and their spouses, Rusti, Grant, Sam and Rusty, Dan and Heather, and Jennifer and Michael; 13 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, five brothers, three sisters, a sister-in-law, many nieces, nephews and numerous other extended family and friends that loved her dearly.
Memorials may be made in Kay's memory to the American Cancer Society.
Please visit Kay's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately