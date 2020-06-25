February 18, 1953 - June 22, 2020
Deborah Claire Bessette nee Patranella passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2020 in Grimes County.
She was born to Frank and Beverly Patranella in Louisiana on February 18, 1953 and moved to the Bryan area as a young girl. After graduating Bryan High, she moved back to Louisiana where she eventually pursued a career as a veterinary technician. She moved back to the Bryan area where she met her husband, Gregory David Bessette. Anyone who spoke to her knew she was a fierce woman who loved her family more than anything else in the world.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Greg, and her brother Frank Patranella.
Deborah was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson. When not at church or with family, she loved to play with her cat Dinkie and watching court TV. She loved to dance to country music or Creedence Clearwater Revival and she enjoyed making art.
Deborah is survived by her son, David Bessette and daughter-in-law Rebekah Morris; sisters, Rose Rosser and her husband Jim; Jeanne Maddox and her husband Mike; sisters-in-law, Debbie Patranella, Gloria Bessette and her partner Laura Currie, Angie Kaldro; brother-in-law, Roger Bessette and his wife Julie, Jim Bessette and wife Irene; and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews.
Public funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson on June 29th at 10:30 am with 2pm interment at College Station City Cemetery later that afternoon. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan College Station.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately