December 18, 1939 - January 1, 2020
Nina Ruth Clary Binford was born in Cross, Texas, on December 18, 1939. She entered Heaven's gates on January 1, 2020. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, Nina was known to all as sweet, caring, and loving. She most enjoyed spending time with her daughters, her family, and her beloved dachshund Lucy. Her beautiful smile spread sunshine to all.
Nina grew up in Bryan, Texas, and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1957. During high school, she worked at Lester's Dress Shop. It was during this time that Nina met the love of her life Eddie Binford, and they were married on August 23, 1958, making Bryan home. She attended McKenzie Baldwin Business School, and upon completion, she began working at the Texas Highway Department and then at Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital. Eddie and Nina had three girls, Kay, Kristy, and Karol. After a few years, Eddie, Nina, and the girls moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where he worked for Union Carbide, and Nina was able to stay home to raise the girls. Many fond memories and friendships were made in Omaha, but wanting to be closer to family, they moved back to Texas to help run the family business. After raising her family, Nina returned to full-time work with Binford Insect Control, University National Bank, KAMU, Christ United Methodist School for Little People, and retired after working for Edward Jones in College Station.
The things Nina loved and held close were her faith and her family. She volunteered her time to Vacation Bible School, teaching Sunday School and working with the International Discovery program at First Baptist Church of College Station, where she was a member.
Nina gracefully dealt with Alzheimer's until her passing. She spent her final eight months at Tiffin House Assistant Living and Memory Care in Georgetown, Texas, where her kind heart and warm smile continued to brighten the lives of others.
Nina was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Edward Harrison Binford, her sister Juanita Bond, her parents, Nollie & Lillie Clary, nephew Bob Bond and niece Tracy Binford Wells. Nina is survived by daughter Kay & husband John McDonald of Katy, TX, grandson Dillon and his wife Katelyn McDonald and great-grandson Kasen McDonald of Frisco, TX, granddaughter Tara McDonald of Boerne, TX and granddaughter Addy McDonald of College Station, TX, daughter Kristy and husband Bobby Oliver of Boerne, TX, grandson Landon Oliver of College Station, TX, and granddaughters Peyton & Presley Oliver of College Station, TX, daughter Karol & husband Dr. Rick Rodenbeck of Boerne, TX, grandson Reid Rodenbeck of San Antonio, Texas, grandson Garrett Rodenbeck of Boerne, TX, grandson Wyatt Rodenbeck of Lubbock, Texas, and granddaughter Riley Rodenbeck of Boerne, TX. Nina is also survived by her brother Pete Clary of Bryan, Texas, and sister Dorothy Siegert of College Station, TX, brother-in-law Billy and his wife Eva Binford of Bryan, TX and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A funeral service celebrating Nina's life will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 1:30 PM at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home, 3001 S. College Avenue, Bryan, TX, 77801. In place of flowers, the family is requesting donations in honor of Nina Binford to the Tiffin House Assisted Living and Memory Care 84 Woodcrest Rd. Georgetown, Texas 78633.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately