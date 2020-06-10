01/18/1938 - 06/06/2020
Dr. Wade G. Birch, 82, passed away suddenly at his home, Saturday, June 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rita Marsh-Birch.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 11th from 2:00 PM until service time at 3:00m PM at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee. Dr. Birch will be buried next to his parents, Sunday, June 14th at twelve o'clock noon at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park in Tampa.
Gifts in memory of Dr. Birch may be made to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (giftplanning@foundation.fsu.edu).
A native of New York City, the son and only child of Clifton and Ruth Elizabeth DeHat Birch. He and his wife moved to Tallahassee from College Station, Texas in 2001. Dr. Birch was the Director of Counseling Services at Texas A&M University for 29 years. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Tampa, his Master's from Florida State University and his Doctorate of Counseling Psychology from Indiana University. He was also a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity.
An avid golfer and student of history, Dr. Birch was also an active participant of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. A member of Trinity United Methodist Church, he also attended Deerlake United Methodist Church.
Other survivors include his daughter, Cynthia B. Elenz (Michael T.) of Tampa; his son Dean Birch of Tampa; and four grandchildren, Erin Elenz, Derek Birch and Landon O'Brien, all of Tampa and Brett Birch of Denver.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee is assisting the Birch family with arrangements, 850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
