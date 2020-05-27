Mr. Alfred Preston "Whitey" Birdwell was born on November 18, 1918. At his death on May 3, 2020 in Madisonville, Texas he was 101 years old. Whitey was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army's Third Armored Division, where he drove the lead tank through France, Belgium and Germany. He received several medals including the Purple Heart.
He and his wife, Patsy enjoyed living at Waldenbrook Estates in Bryan, Texas from 2008-2018. Whitey is survived by nine of his 11 children; 18 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren, and his legacy continues.
Memorial services will be scheduled later. Please check the Day's Funeral Home in Madisonville, Texas website and/or their Facebook page for the date, time, and place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately