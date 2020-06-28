Doris Bishop, 98, of Hearne, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Bishop Family Cemetery in Hearne. Arrangements are in care of Memorial Funeral Home of Hearne.

