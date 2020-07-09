July 31,1938 - July 7, 2020
Wanda Jean Bishop was born on July 31, 1938 in Tahoka, Texas to parents, Edward and Marie Fleming Williams. She passed away peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home with family by her side.
Wanda received her education in Tahoka. She married Alvis Lynn "Bully" Bishop on May 30, 1959 in Elliott, Texas. Wanda was homemaker and self-employed working hard on the family farm. She was a resident of the Elliott Community for 62 years and a member of the Elliott Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie Williams; husband, Alvis "Bully" Bishop; and brother, Charles Williams.
She is survived by: a daughter and son-in-law, Donna J Bishop and Lonnie Mitchell of Elliott; son and daughter-in-law, David and Cindy Bishop of Elliott; grandchildren, Teresa Colvin and husband Travis, Katherine Debski and husband Marcin, Richard Bishop and wife Ashleigh, Ross Bishop and wife Alexia, and Kade Mitchell; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elliott Baptist Church, 7390 W. Hwy 79, Hearne, TX 77859.
