November 29, 1941 - February 14, 2020
Barbara Thomas Blue, 78, formerly of Bryan, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020 where she resided in Euless.
She was born in Waterbury, CT on November 29, 1941 to Rose and Gilford Thomas; she was the middle of three siblings. The family moved to Bryan in 1952 where Barbara graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School with the great class of 1959. She loved reunions and enjoyed the fellowship with treasured classmates.
Barbara graduated with honors from the University of Texas and taught AP French until her retirement at Trinity High School. She was dearly loved by students and faculty alike. Multiple Distinguished Service Awards were bestowed upon her over the years from HEB school district. A scholarship was established in her name.
Barbara was extraordinary in everything she did whether it was wrapping a present, setting a table, or placing second in All-State Voice after a mere three lessons.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Shawn Blue (Traci) of Waco; grandson, Robert Blue of College Station; mother, Rose Gelinas Thomas of McKinney; sister, Gene Thomas-Self (Ryan) of Shreveport, LA; brother, Gilford Thomas, Jr. (Ruth) of Carrollton; and many nieces and nephews dear to her heart.
A visitation was held on Friday evening, February 28 at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Many staff and former students assembled to share their tributes to Barbara. Graveside services were held on Saturday, February 29, where she was laid to rest at Restland Cemetery in Dallas.
