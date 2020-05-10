June 23, 1944 - April 25, 2020
Barbara Jean "Jeannie" Boco, of Bryan, Texas, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Jeannie was born June 23, 1944, in Stockton, Calif., where she grew up and graduated from Linden High School. She spent the early years of her adult life in her home loving and raising her four children. She later worked in customer service for more than 30 years, including in Bryan, Texas, where she retired ten years ago. She enjoyed sports, particularly softball and basketball, coloring, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately called her Grams and Gramcracker. Grams was the matriarch of her family playing an integral role in raising all of her grandchildren.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lena Boco; brother, Freddy; sister, Connie; and her beloved puppy, Jellybean.
Jeannie is survived by daughters, Gina Andaya, Shawn Pulliam and husband, Al; sons, Robert Andaya, Jeromey Andaya and wife, Melissa; and other family, Angela Andaya and Tim Stoltz; sister and brothers, Becky, Sonny, Bobby and Benny; grandchildren, Christina, Ricky, Makayla, Alex, AJ, Jade, Marcos, Keanu, Trey, Todd, Ross, Anderson and Anabelle; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Tyler, Gabriella and Melo.
Due to current gathering restrictions, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date, as our mother would not wish to put her family and friends at risk.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a tribute or contribution to her memorial fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/barbara-boco-memorial-fund to support nonprofit organizations dear to her heart.
