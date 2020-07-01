Dec. 12, 1944 - Jun. 26, 2020
Joyce Ann Booty (Folsom), 75, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 after a hard fought battle with COVID-19.
She was born on December 12, 1944 in North Zulch, Texas to Pete and Martha Folsom. She grew up in North Zulch. She worked in banking in Houston for many years. She started from the bottom and made her way to being the supervisor over the loan department. She was one smart cookie. She taught her girls how to be strong and determined. She met the love of her life, Don Booty while living in Houston. They were married in 1993. Joyce and Don started their own trucking company, DEB Services. She loved her dogs, especially her Sammy. For the last five years, Joyce volunteered at Baylor Scott and White's gift shop. She made many friends and loved her Tuesdays spent there. She loved buying things for everyone from purses to knick knacks. Joyce also loved her friends she made at the Villas of Rock Prairie. Those friends saved her after she lost the love of her life. They helped fill the void that losing Don left in her heart. Her yard was always the most beautiful. She definitely had a green thumb. She loved planting beautiful flowers.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Martha Folsom; her brothers, Morris, Bobby and Norman Folsom and her husband, Don Booty.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Debbie Drennan and husband, Brady; her daughters, Cindy Richards and Crissy Ponzio; grandchildren, Matthew and Christopher Drennan and Paige and Lane Ponzio and her great-grandchild, Emersyn. She is also survived by her cousin (whom she called sister), Amanda Biscamp and special friend, Linda Webb.
A public visitation will take place Friday, July 3, 2020 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M at Madisonville Funeral Home in Madisonville, Texas. A PRIVATE, FAMILY ONLY graveside service will be held 10 A.M., Sunday, July 5th at Willowhole Cemetery near North Zulch.
Arrangements are under the direction of Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas. www.madisonvillefuneralhome.com.
