February 5, 1935 - March 1, 2020
Gilberto Bosquez passed away March 1, 2020 in Bryan, Texas.
He was born February 5, 1935 in Mexico to Gonzalo and Maria Bosquez. He worked for Texas A&M Food Service Department.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother brother Rogelio Bosquez, sisters Guadalupe Bosquez, Socorro Bosquez, Refugia Bosquez and San Juana Bosquez.
He is survived by his Sister-in-law Maria Bosquez and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm with a Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bryan. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00am at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan burial will follow at the Bryan City Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately