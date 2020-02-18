March 17, 1931 - February 13, 2020
Margaret Bosquez, 88, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Katy, TX. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Margaret Bosquez was born to Jesus and Isabell Gonzales in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was employed with Sherwood Nursing Home for 25+ years as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She graduated from the Bryan Citizen Police Academy. Margaret enjoyed crocheting, knitting and doing crafts. She loved cooking and baking for her family and taking care of her kids, grand-kids and great grand-kids. She loved the Bryan Vikings, Texas A&M Aggies and the Dallas Cowboys.
Margaret married Roy Bosquez, the man who would bless her with a wonderful marriage of 71 years and seven children; together they created a home of love. Margaret attended and taught Sunday School at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Bryan. She was a member of Leaders of Young Women through the church and served as Secretary of the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Bosquez; her sons, John Torres, Roy Jr., David, and Tommy Bosquez; and her brother, Richard Carrillo.
Her survivors include her daughter, Becky and husband Arnulfo Fava; her sons, Bob and wife Nancy Bosquez, Michael and wife Karen Bosquez, Richard and wife Lisa Bosquez; daughter-in-laws, Christina Bosquez and Stella Bosquez; her brother, George Carrillo; thirteen grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and other relatives.
Visitation will be held 5-8 pm, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. A funeral service honoring her life will be held at 10 am, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home, 2301 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX 77802. Interment will follow in Bryan City Cemetery.
Please visit Margaret's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
