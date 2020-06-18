August 9, 1962 - June 11, 2020
James "Jimbo" Bowhay, 57, of College Station entered into God's arms on Thursday, June 11, 2020, with his family surrounding him with eternal love. Jimbo's Social will be held from 6-8 pm, on Thursday, June 18th, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6:30 pm, on Friday, June 19th, at the funeral home.
Jimbo's memory will live on through his children and their families, daughter, Elise Bowhay and husband Graelyn Johnson and their kids, Hannah Bowhay and Miaa Johnson; son, Tyler Bowhay and wife Wendi Bowhay and Jimbo Jr. who is on the way; daughter, Lauren Brooks and husband Max Brooks and their kids, Caelin, Kileigh, and Sir Brooks; son, Kellen Bowhay and wife Kristin Bowhay and their kids, Rowan and Tucker Bowhay; son, William Bowhay and wife Kaleigh Bowhay and their kids, Micah, Liam, and Owen Bowhay.
Jimbo has been reunited with his father, Ken Shaw; and granddaughter, Ava Bowhay.
