August 9, 1962 - June 11, 2020

James "Jimbo" Bowhay, 57, of College Station entered into God's arms on Thursday, June 11, 2020, with his family surrounding him with eternal love. Jimbo's Social will be held from 6-8 pm, on Thursday, June 18th, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6:30 pm, on Friday, June 19th, at the funeral home.

Jimbo's memory will live on through his children and their families, daughter, Elise Bowhay and husband Graelyn Johnson and their kids, Hannah Bowhay and Miaa Johnson; son, Tyler Bowhay and wife Wendi Bowhay and Jimbo Jr. who is on the way; daughter, Lauren Brooks and husband Max Brooks and their kids, Caelin, Kileigh, and Sir Brooks; son, Kellen Bowhay and wife Kristin Bowhay and their kids, Rowan and Tucker Bowhay; son, William Bowhay and wife Kaleigh Bowhay and their kids, Micah, Liam, and Owen Bowhay.

Jimbo has been reunited with his father, Ken Shaw; and granddaughter, Ava Bowhay.

Service information

Jun 18
Jimbo's Social
Thursday, June 18, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
Jun 19
Celebration of Life
Friday, June 19, 2020
6:30PM-6:30PM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
