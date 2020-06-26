Feb. 18, 1930 - June 23, 2020
Emma Mae (Stewart) Boxley, 90, of Hearne passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Visitation requires masks and will be from 1 to 6 pm Friday, June 26, at Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne. Services also require masks and are set for 11 am at Riverside Cemetery.
