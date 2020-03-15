December 16, 1920 - March 11, 2020
Clayton F. Brasington Jr., a resident of Bryan since 1975, passed away on March 11, 2020. Born on December 16, 1920 in Aberdeen, North Carolina, he served in the US Army during World War II as a staff sergeant of the 808 Engineer Aviation Battalion in New Guinea, the Philippines, and Occupied Japan. Following his honorable discharge, he entered government employment, first with the US Geological Survey as a cartographer and subsequently with the USDA, where he worked for the Agricultural Research Service as an Agricultural Engineer. After more than a decade in Washington, D.C., he was transferred to Oklahoma State University and then to Texas A&M University. Among his various research projects, Mr. Brasington worked on reducing energy costs and pollution at small meat processing plants and the transport of meat to Europe. After retiring in 1986, Mr. Brasington volunteered at the Brazos Valley Church Pantry and also enjoyed travelling with his wife, Frances, who passed away in 2005. His brother, Graham, also predeceased him.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Bruce C. Brasington and his wife, Darlene, of Canyon, Texas, and a nephew, William (Bill) Brasington, of Georgia. Funeral services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bryan at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 17, with visitation at the church at 9:00 AM.
In place of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salvation Army, which Mr. Brasington supported for many years.
