Clayton Brasington, Jr., 99, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, with services following at Bethel Lutheran Church. Services are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.

