September 1, 1990 - March 18, 2020
Jordon Braswell, 29, of Bryan, passed away on March 18, 2020 in Temple, TX from injuries occurring from a motorcycle accident. A Memorial and Celebration Service of friends and family will be held in the future to be determined at a later date.
Jordon Foster Braswell was born on September 1, 1990 in Bryan TX to Tommy Braswell and Janlynn Havel Braswell. Growing up, Jordon attended Caldwell schools. He loved anything outdoors: hunting, fishing and fourwheeling, trips to the beach and lake, and relaxing getaways on his motorcycle or being anywhere with his family and friends. Following in his grandfather's footsteps, Jordon was employed as an electrical worker. He was currently employed at Elite Electric.
Jordon loved life fully and touched the lives of so many. Whether he was participating in the Harley Davidson Annual Christmas Toy Run or being the "Best Uncle Ever", his willingness to help others was always in the forefront of his mind. Even in his death, Jordon helped those less fortunate by donating his organs to those in need. Among so many other things, his family and friends will miss those amazing shoulder rubs, his smooth dance moves, his infectious smile which could spread happiness to all those around him but most of all….his need to always say "I love you " to those he cared about most. One of Jordon's most special gifts was to make others feel better no matter the situation, if someone was in need of laughter or a smile, he was always there to give them one of his and to make things better for others.
Preceding Jordon in death were his grandparents: Hubert T. Havel, Sr., Margo Hamilton Havel, Ray "Cowboy" Gent and Shirley Braswell-Gent. He leaves behind his mother and father, Tommy and Janlynn; sister, Brandalynn Braswell Butler and husband Mark; brothers, Josh Braswell; Jerome Braswell and wife Michelle; Jake Braswell and wife Nikki; beloved nephews and nieces, Brittany, Jacob, Bethany, Trey, Trent, Elizabeth, Layla Grace, Mark Cannon, Allie, Kase and Winston; "forever love" Tabitha Locke; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to say thank you to everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult journey and being a part of #jordanstrong. In the words of his brother Jerome, "Ride free brother, we'll never ride faster than our guardian angel can fly" . . . Jordon's kind spirit and love for others will live in all of those left behind.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that you consider the personal gift of organ donation as Jordon did to help others in need.
