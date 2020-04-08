June 29, 1959 - March 23, 2020
Mrs. Sherry Irene Brinkman passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas.
Sherry was born and raised in Hearne, Texas. She spent her adult life in Bryan and Nacogdoches, Texas. She was a Customer Service Manager at Walmart, prior to being a devoted caregiver for her mother, Viola Morehead. Being a Nana was her greatest joy. She loved reading romance novels, doing cross word puzzles, shopping and, of course, she loved her Diet Dr. Pepper.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Robert Horton; her siblings, one sister and five brothers; and her parents, Cam & Viola Morehead.
Survivors include husband, Kenneth; two daughters, Traci and Cammie; a step-daughter, Vickie; three step-sons, Aarron, Pat, and Tommy; sixteen grandchildren, Justin, Brandon, Sean, Bennie, Shayla, Kallie, Ian, Kaydence, Patrick, Leeana, Haley, Gavin, Charley, Brandy, Emma and Stella; and one great-grandchild, Amara.
A private graveside service, with Pastor Terry Bage officiating, will be held by the family in honor of celebrating Sherry's life. The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone for their support and love during these hard times.
Memorial donations/in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Diabetes Association or charity of your choice.
Please visit Sherry's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
