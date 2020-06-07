October 22,1956 - June 3, 2020
David "Keith" Brooks, 63, of College Station, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A visitation will be held on June 8, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm in the Bluebonnet Chapel at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan. Please see Callaway-Jones Facebook page for live coverage of rosary beginning at 6:00 pm.
Funeral services will be held on June 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish in College Station, Texas, with Rev. Albert LaForet officiating. Services will be stream online, details for livestream will be made available in tributes at Callawayjones.com. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery Latium, Texas.
David "Keith" Brooks was born on October 22, 1956 to Charleen Vernell Blaschke and Ellis Brooks in Sugar Land, Texas. Debbie and Keith were childhood sweethearts, they married and had one son, Richard who was born in 1979.
In 1986, Keith and Debbie took on what has become a lifetime project, Post Oak Florist. It was here that both Keith and Debbie were able to create the most beautiful floral arrangements that over the years, would become treasured memories for brides and many other memorable occasions. Keith was a master designer when it came to flowers. His arrangements were always unique and amazing. Keith also loved to garden and was very creative in his designs. He was an avid painter and he loved antique restoration. Keith loved all animals, but had a special love for cats. He always had a story to share or a tale up his sleeve. Truth or fable they never failed to entertain. Genealogy and heritage were also among his many interests.
Debbie and Keith loved the Renaissance Festival and all the events, this began with Richard acting in the event shows and grew into a favorite pastime. He loved the Scottish traditions. Keith cared deeply for the arts and made it his life's work to bring beauty and artistry at its absolute best to the Brazos Valley. He was a friend to all and a great comfort and support to everyone around him. Those who work for him were always treated like family, with kindness, compassion and care. He was very giving and would give the shirt off his back for those in need. He will be sorely missed.
Keith is preceded in death by his father Ellis Brooks; grandparents Ellis E. Brooks, Sr. and Pearl Brooks; Rudolf Blaschke and Martha Blaschke.
Survivors include wife Deborah Brooks, son Richard Brooks of Marysville WA, mother Charleen Vernell Brooks; brother Craig Brooks and his wife Dolores, sister-in-law Rebecca Braeuer and her husband Ronald, brother-in-law Timothy Schumann, sister-in-law Sandra Turner her husband Glenn Turner, Jr; sister-in-law Kathleen Neuland her husband Ted Neuland, brother-in-law Jeffrey Schumann and his wife Stephanie. Nieces and Nephews Joseph Maxey, Colleen Pubchara, Pamela Shini, Nicholas Turner, Cameron Turner, Meghan Neuland, Jordan Schumann and Sara Schumann and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Sister by choice Karen Birkner of the Netherlands and many adopted nieces.
Donations may be made in memory of Keith Brooks to the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra & the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.
