Mary Jane Brooks Johnson, 83, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p. m. Thursday, July 2, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a. m. Friday, July 3, at St. James Missionary Baptist Church of Bryan.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Brooks Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.