Bonnie Brown, 85, of Brenham, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Strickland Funeral Home Somerville. Services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 17, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville.

