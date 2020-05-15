Brenda Joyce (Wilson) Brown, 56, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Private services will be Saturday, May 16, at Wixon Cemetery and are entrusted to Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan.

