Vernon L. Brumwell, 90, of Brenham, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 23, at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, at Greenvine Baptist Church in Burton.
Brumwell, Vernon L.
To send flowers to the family of Vernon Brumwell, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Guaranteed delivery before Vernon's Visitation begins.
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Greenvine Baptist Church
5010 FM 2502
Burton, TX 77835
5010 FM 2502
Burton, TX 77835
Guaranteed delivery before Vernon's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately