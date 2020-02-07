November 18, 1928 - February 3, 2020
Betty Jo (Wilburn-Calhoun) Buchanan went home to her Lord Monday, February 3, 2020. Betty Jo was born November 18, 1928, in Spearman, Texas, to Louisa (Ward) Wilburn and David Wilburn. She was one of 13 children. Her family moved to Wilson, Texas, where she graduated from Wilson High School in 1946. Betty loved to create. Making pottery pieces and painting wood projects built by her husband, Arthur Buchanan, they sold them at Canton for many years.
They were avid travelers and went on many adventures together and she loved the outdoors. She gardened and canned vegetables and fruit and won many prize ribbons with her entries in the county fair. Betty Jo also loved to hunt and fish and was a sharpshooter with a gun, but her passion in life was her family. Many grandchildren found love and comfort in her lap and, she found joy when she was enjoying a caper with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first and second husbands, all of her siblings except one brother, her son (Ray); and Lobo, her dog and faithful companion.
Betty Jo is survived by her daughters, Debra Calhoun, Patricia Cooksey (Tommy), Catherine Duhe (Mark); and her bonus children, Denise Turner (Ward) and Buck Buchanan (Christine); her grandchildren, Chad, Courtney, Jennifer, Rachel, Kelly, Christopher, Jason, Andrew, Debbie, Martha & Peter; her 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her. She was a gentle lady who taught her family to be grateful for everything.
The family thanks the staff at CHI St Joseph Manor Skilled Nursing and Hospice Brazos Valley for caring for Betty during her transition from this world. Their kindness touched Betty and her family, and is much appreciated.
A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 am on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN with a graveside service to follow at 3 pm at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit Betty's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com to share memories and stories.
