Betty Jo Buchanan, 91, of Navasota, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. Services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.

