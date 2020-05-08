Clara Bullock, 95, of Bryan, formerly of Hearne, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m, Friday, May 8, at the Chapel of Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 9, at Riverside Cemetery in Hearne Tx.

