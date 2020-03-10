January 25, 1926 - March 5, 2020
Virginia Pearl Burch, 94, of Hearne, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Services are set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Five Points Baptist Church in Hearne with Pastor and dear friend, Dana Altimore officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Virginia was born January 25, 1926 in Lampasas, Texas to Roy E. and Pearl Hagans. She was the youngest child with three older brothers. A happy childhood, her favorite pet was a small piglet named Wiglet, who she often pushed around in her doll stroller.
She married her lifelong husband and companion, Clyde W. Burch. They shared 60 wonderful years together, leaving a legacy of love to their eight children, 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grand-children. Virginia loved the Lord and raised their children accordingly.
She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband. Her favorite times were spent in Matagorda Bay. Tan and barefoot, she was happy reeling in flounder faster than Clyde could clean them. Often out fishing everyone on the bank, she enjoyed sharing her fish tales. When she retired, Virginia enjoyed working with her flowers and gardening. Church was a big part of her life, and she enjoyed the friends she made. She had a wonderful life and was loved by all. She will be greatly missed.
She will be welcomed into heaven by her parents; her husband, Clyde W. Burch; son, Larry Wayne Burch; and grandson, Lance Byron Burch. Survivors include her daughters, Patsy Lavender and husband, Gilbert, Ginger Lanehart and husband, Tommy, Linda Call and Tony Krause, Terrie Rogers, Debbie Burch; sons, Auvye Burch, David Burch and wife, Janie.
Her children will rise up and call her blessed; Proverbs 31:28
Pallbearers will be Eric Burch, Larry Burch, Tyler Graham, Steven Harper, Glen Johnson, Jason Lavender, Scott Lavender, Tommy Lanehart, Avery Rogers, Cory Rogers, Jake Wilganowski.
