Virginia Burch, 94, of Bryan, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, with services following at Five Points Baptist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Hearne Memorial Funeral Home.

