May 8, 1973 - February 20, 2020
Duke Destiny Burgay, 46, of Flynn passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 3PM Friday, February 28, in the Flynn Assembly of God Church. Rev. Rick Smith will officiate and burial will follow in the Evans Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will also be Friday February 28 in the church from 1PM until service time.
Born May 8, 1973 in Houston, Texas he was the son of James Burgay and Shirley (McCrory) Cowger. Duke loved hunting and fishing. He liked the outdoors and spent most of his time enjoying nature.
His parents, James Burgay and Shirley Cowger precede him in death.
Duke leaves behind to cherish his memories, his stepfather, Dennis Lewis; a son, Kevin Burgay; two daughters, Destiny Allen and Taylor Wilson; sister, Crystal Lewis; two aunts, Peggy and husband Billy Murry, and Kay and Preston Middleton; an uncle, Raymond McCrory; two grandchildren, Devin Moore and Mckenzie Wilson; and a nephew, Brandt Lewis.
