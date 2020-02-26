Duke Burgay, 46, of Flynn, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, February 28, with services following at Flynn Assembly Of God. Arrangements are in care of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home in Bryan.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Flynn Assembly of God
FM 39
Flynn, TX 77855
Feb 28
Funeral Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
3:00PM
Flynn Assembly of God
FM 39
Flynn, TX 77855
