Josephine Renia Burks, 59, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, Memorial Service will be at Allen Chapel AME Church of Bryan. Arrangements are entrusted to Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan.
