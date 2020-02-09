May 13, 1945 - Jan. 30, 2020
Camilla Wolford Burleson was born May 13, 1945, in Borger, Texas, to John and Johnny Wolford. She died January 30, 2020, in Oklahoma City, OK. She married Gene Burleson in 1970. She lived in College Station for twenty plus years and was very active in the Cowboy Fellowship of Aggieland.
Camilla embraced life fully and shared herself unconditionally with a love that knew no limits. Generous, quick-witted, her smile was as infectious as her laugh. She cherished her family and will be missed more deeply than words can express.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Donna Jackson; granddaughter, Brandi Jackson; brother-in-law, Paul Moore; and sister, JoAnn Fenton.
Her legacy lives on in her daughters, Stephanie Shelton and John of Texas, RoxAnn Baker and Steve of OK, and Gena Beeson and Keith of OK; sister, Karen Moore of OK; grandchildren, great-grandchildren other family and her faithful Westie, Chester.
A Celebration of Life will be held in May, 2020. Check the Facebook page of RoxAnn Burleson Baker for details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately