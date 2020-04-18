Altha Mae Burns-Lovings, 85, of Dime Box, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. A public viewing is set for Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 12-1pm at New Corinth Baptist Church in Giddings followed by a private graveside service. Arrangements are entrusted to Lang Memorial Funeral Home in Giddings

To plant a tree in memory of Altha Burns-Lovings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

