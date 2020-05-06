February 2, 1947 - April 30, 2020
Edward Harrison "Joe" Bush, Jr., 73, peacefully transitioned April 30, 2020.
In life, Joe was born in Bryan, graduated from Richardson High School where he enjoyed playing in the band and acting in theatre. He attended Schreiner College in Kerrville and attained the rank of sergeant in the United States Army. Joe earned a B.S. from Texas A&M in Range Science, an education he actively applied at his family's ranch.
Joe worked at his family's store, Central Texas Hardware, as well as a manufacturer's representative of hardware and tools for many years covering Texas and Louisiana. Afterwards, Joe worked for Texas A&M retiring in 2012 dedicating himself fulltime to managing the family ranch and the care of his parents in their final years.
Joe had a love of traveling, hot air ballooning, food made well, working with his hands and dove hunting. Too, he was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Bryan. He made friends easily and was particularly close to Mike Greer, Perrette Seniff, Rose and Darrel Selman.
Joe was married twice, having a son, Trae, from his first marriage and a daughter, Joanna, from his second. Joe was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Blazek Bush, his father, Ed Bush and his life's greatest love, his daughter, Joanna Kyles. Joe leaves behind his son, Trae Bush, Trae's children, Harrison, Caroline and Luke, all of Houston and Joanna's son, Spencer Lammerts of Austin and his sister, Susan Webb of Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, Joe would have appreciated memorial considerations towards, Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 W. 26th St., Bryan, TX 77803 or The Theatre Company of BCS, 3125 Texas Ave. #500, Bryan, TX 77802
