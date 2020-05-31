July 19, 1933 - May 21, 2020
Richard (Dick) Norman Bye, 86, of Bryan, Texas, passed in his home on May 21, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1933, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Dwight H. Bye and Nora A. (Hovey) Bye. Dick married his childhood sweetheart, Lorna Calkins, on October 31, 1953. They enjoyed 64 years as husband and wife before Lorna's passing on February 4, 2018. They were blessed with three sons.
After graduating high school, he joined the United States Coast Guard where he served twenty years before he discharged as a Sr. Chief Petty Officer. After his retirement with the military, Dick had two other fulfilling careers: Director of Marine Technology at Brazosport Jr. College in Richwood, Texas, and Safety Director for the Marine Division at Western Geophysical, Houston, Texas. In addition, he served as a volunteer fireman in Clute, Texas, at the Clute Fire Department for over 20 years.
Survivors include Richard and Cathy Bye of Cypress, Texas; Jeffrey and Melissa Bye of Sandisfield, Massachusetts; Michael and Teresa Bye of Bryan; four grandchildren, Laura and husband Justin Rosenhagen, Lisa and husband Ben Fuller, Jacob Bye and wife Katie, and Jessica and husband Jake Morton. He also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Avery and Mia Rosenhagen, Bryce Fuller, and Rowen Morton; brother-in-law, Bruce Calkins, sister-in-law, Joyce Calkins, and sister-in-law, Midge Amend.
Dick was predeceased by his parents, Dwight and Nora Bye, and sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Jack Jackson.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Watercrest Retirement Community and Hospice Brazos Valley for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dick's honor to Hospice Brazos Valley, 502 West 26th Street, Bryan, Texas, 77803.
Services have been entrusted to Hillier Funeral Home of Bryan. Graveside services will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Franklin on Friday, June 5, 2020. The eulogy will be given by Reverend Jerry House. Virtual Graveside Services may be viewed on Friday, June 5, 2020, after 5 pm, through Dick's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com.
Please visit Dick's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately