April 30, 1933 - January 15, 2020
Charles Ray Caffee of Bryan, Texas, passed away January 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park with Rev. Don Pellican officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Charles was born April 30, 1933 to J. L. and Effie (Ferguson) Caffee in Burkburnett, Texas. He graduated from Burkburnett High School and Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Architecture degree. He served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers and was discharged from the reserves with the rank of Captain.
Charles was employed by an architectural firm in Ft. Worth and received his Professional Architecture License in 1960. He was then employed by a Wichita Falls architectural firm and was in private practice several years, and later he was employed by the Texas A&M University System, Facilities Planning and Construction Department in College Station. Charles retired after twenty-two years as Manager of the Planning Division that was responsible for the programming and design monitoring of all new construction and major renovation projects for all eight campuses in the A&M system.
Charles married Irene Mixon Wigley in 1965 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Upon retirement in 1998 Charles and Irene moved to Iowa Park. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park. Charles enjoyed traveling with Irene in their motorhome, especially to Colorado and Galveston.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; son, Jon Caffee of College Station; sister, Janice Vincent of Burkburnett; three granddaughters and two nieces. Charles is preceded in death by his parents; and stepson, Gary E. Wigley.
