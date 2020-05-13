December 26, 1928 - May 10, 2020
Felis Lara Cancino, 91, of Gause, TX passed away Sunday, March 10, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 10AM Thursday, May 14 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hearne with Father Ramon officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Wednesday, May 13 with a 6PM Rosary in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.
Born December 26, 1928 in Hearne, she was the daughter of Jesse Lara and Juanita Espino. Felis loved her husband, her children and her animals. She was a hard worker who was known for her cooking and had the best tamales and mole around. She loved her church and was known to be a little feisty. In her later years, even while bed ridden she always wanted to make sure her husband was being well taken care of. Her parents; two sons, Johnny Salazar and Vicente Cancino; two brothers; two sisters; as well as a son-in-law, Joseph, preceded her in death.
Felis leaves behind to cherish her memories; her husband of 36 years, Magdaleno Cancino; four sons, Jesse Salazar Jr. and wife Terri, Richard Salazar and wife Susie, Robert Salazar and wife Ester, Gary Salazar and wife Laurie; four daughters, Gloria Garcia, Irene and husband Richard Dominguez, Betty and husband Richard Villalpando, and Patricia Cancino; a brother, Frank Lara and wife Lydia; four sisters, Virginia and husband John Alamanza, Eva Ruiz, Janie Gomez, and Cathy Saenz; as well as 25 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
