May 29, 1923 - January 13, 2020
Rena Restivo Cangelose, 96, of Bryan passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Manor in Bryan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18th, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bryan. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 17th, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan with an Altar Society rosary at 4:00 p.m. and an evening rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Rena was born in Bryan to Nicolena Dragna and Andrew H. Restivo and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan. She married Sam W. (Buddy) Cangelose on February 9, 1947. They owned and operated Buddy's Drive-In Grocery for many years before eventually working at Mike's Grocery and News Office Supply.
Rena was devout in her faith, and was an active member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She gladly gave time and endless effort in numerous areas. Prior to getting married, she served as the assistant organist for Mrs. Mary Newland. She was also a member of the Altar Society, Adult Choir, Christian Mothers, Ministry of Praise and Holy Rosary Society (as Coordinator). She served the very important role as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Anthony and St. Joseph Manor and Rehabilitation Center where she shared her faith and provided comfort to so many. Her contribution to the Meal Ministry was also significant. Rena was well known for her cooking and baking skills and generously shared her recipes. It was always a treat to eat at her table, and she loved cooking for family and friends.
Rena's large family provided her with great joy and happiness. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She had the unique ability to make time for all without seeming rushed or distracted. The stories she shared with her grandchildren will never be forgotten. Through her, they knew all about the family she loved so very much. Rena also had a great sense of humor, and her laughter was infectious.
Rena's positive outlook on life often was reflected in her service minded life. She was a member of the Retired Senior Volunteer program of Brazos County. Her enthusiasm and dedication were contagious. It would be impossible to determine the number of people she positively impacted in her 96 years. She is one of those people that left the world in a better place for having been here, and her kind heart and generous spirit will not soon be forgotten.
Rena is preceded in death by her parents, husband Buddy, grandson, James Robertson Hollis,III, brothers, Sam, Frank, Joe, Jack and Andrew Restivo; and sisters, Lucille Ruffino and Corrine Smith.
She is survived by sons, William and wife Nancy, Buddy, Marty and wife Saysha, Mark and wife Mary, Johnny and wife Liliana, all of College Station, and Andrew of Boulder, Colorado; daughters Carol Hollis and husband Jimmy of Bryan and Lynette Zapf and husband Mark of Rogers, Arkansas; brothers and sisters-in-law Anthony and Reba Restivo of Bryan and Don and Lucy Restivo of Beaumont, TX. Sister, Mary Perrone of Bryan; Sisters-in-law Mary Jo Restivo of Bryan and Virginia Restivo of Houston; 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special thanks to the following: friend and caregiver Luz Castro, nurses, aides and staff of St. Joseph Manor and Hospice Brazos Valley. Donations in Rena's memory may be made to the St. Anthony Catholic Church Stained Glass Window Project or to Hospice Brazos Valley.
