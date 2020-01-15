Rena Cangelose, 96, of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, with a 7 p.m. rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately