December 5, 1921 - February 20, 2020
Juanita Cantey was born on December 5, 1921, to Claude Lester Batson and Betty Jackson in North Zulch, Madison County, Texas. She passed away peacefully at Isle of Watercrest in Bryan.
She and her husband were both active members in her church, Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church. She and her husband were both baptized at North Zulch Free Will Baptist Church on July 8, 1951. They joined First Free Will of Bryan by letter in 1958. The church was renamed Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church when the church moved.
Nita held many jobs during her lifetime, including sports reporter for the Normangee Star, insurance sales, wholesale and retail work, and then went to work at Texas A&M. She worked first in Military Properties and then transferred to the Purchasing Department. She retired from Texas A&M in 1989 after 17 years of service.
Nita was a lifelong lover of sports, especially baseball. She always looked forward to baseball season and was always disappointed when it ended. She was a big fan of the Houston Astros and watched every game when possible. She also enjoyed going to the horse races with her husband at Louisiana Downs and Lone Star Park.
Nita also enjoyed traveling and seeing the country. She saw the Grand Ole Opry, visited New York City, and she got to see the big fireworks display in Washington, D.C. on the Fourth of July. She and her husband could often be found in Las Vegas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, W.T. Cantey, her parents and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her son Kenneth and wife Sandra, son David and wife Pam, daughter Mary and husband Ken, grandchildren Stacie Monk Groce and husband Sean, John Cantey and wife Bridget, Daniel Monk and wife Kari, Jennifer Cantey Canterberry and husband Troy, six great-grandchildren with one more on the way, and several nieces and nephews.
The service is to be held at Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church at 11 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She will be buried beside her husband at Willowhole Cemetery in North Zulch, Texas.
Please visit Juanita's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
