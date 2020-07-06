Capt. John P. Shelton was born in Wills Point, Texas on May 6, 1922 and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas in 1940. He then attended Rice University to study Chemical Engineering. After the attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941, he joined the Army Air Corps as a Cadet.
While in that program, he received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and graduated in 1946 with the class of 1947. He spent the next 30 years serving his country as a naval submarine officer, intelligence specialist and retired as Captain, U.S. Navy. He had 14 commands including the submarine USS Wahoo and several deep draft surface warfare ships. His last duty station was in Rabat, Morocco where he served as Defense Attaché during the middle east crisis in the early 1970’s. He earned various medals for his exemplary service, including the Legion of Merit and the Navy Commendation Medal. He served his country and his family selflessly and honorably for his entire life.
Capt. Shelton died June 28, 2020. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas.
Graveside services will be held 3 p.m, at White Rose Cemetery, Wills Point, Texas.
