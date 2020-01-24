Ashley Carey, 32, of Millican, Texas, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, at Wheat Cemetery in Millican. Arrangements are in the care of Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home of Navasota.

